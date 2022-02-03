Lifestyle

5 winter hair colors you need to try

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 03, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Winter color trends also include darker hues.

Hair colors come and go not just as per fashion trends, but also seasons. Warmer hues look beautiful in winter, while lighter colors are mostly worn during summer. Let's talk about winter hair colors today. Ginger, brown, and copper shades are the colors of the season. If you want to know more about winter hair colors, here is a list.

#1 Copper gold

Copper gold is one of the most popular hair colors for women with fair skin. It looks amazing if you have buttery blonde strands. The cut looks great on a freshly cut wavy bob with bangs. The intensity of the color is decided by your underlying warmth and tone. You will need some root touches and glosses every four-six weeks to maintain the color.

#2 Dark espresso

Dark espresso suits women with brunette hair. The color has a warm feel to it and caramel highlights help it to stand out. The highlights are a great way to accentuate your haircut and add texture to the strands. You can choose from varying shades of espresso, and pick a highlight color that is two shades lighter than the base color.

#3 Bronde

Bronde is a fusion of brown and blonde which gives a warm hue, making it perfect for winter. It can be worn by both blondes and brunettes, as it makes your blonde hair darker, and brunette hair lighter. The change is subtle and perfect for first-timers. Keep the highlights on the roots lighter which should transition into a darker shade toward the end.

#4 Rich brunette

Since what we are looking for in winter is warmth, a darker shade of brunette makes total sense. Besides, it complements a variety of skin tones. If you have naturally brown hair, then you can make them darker, and to bring some texture, add babylights toward the ends. Cinnamon and auburn are the best highlight colors to go for.

#5 Red

You can also test the red palette this season. The amount of orange is what decides how natural the color looks, so ask for orangey tones. For women with light brunette hair or darker blonde hair, a more reddish base is what is required. Copper is what you should go for if you are a dark brunette. A mahogany red color also looks beautiful.