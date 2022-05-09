Lifestyle

5 types of eyeliners and how to choose one

If you are someone who cannot step out of the house without at least a basic kohl in your eyes, then you also know how important eyeliners are. Eyeliners have evolved over the past few years and are today available in several formulations and types. If you are confused about which is the right one for you, read on to know all about them.

#1 Pencil eyeliner

If you are new to the world of makeup and not used to lining your eyes, then a pencil eyeliner is perfect for you. It comes in a powder-based formula and is available in a variety of shades. It's easy to apply and blend and gives you a natural look. You can also apply it to your waterline. However, these eyeliners are not smudge-proof.

#2 Liquid eyeliner

If you want to sport a dramatic bold eye look, like cat eyes or winged eyes, then liquid eyeliner is a perfect choice. It offers a thin, precise, and well-defined line that makes your lashes look dense as well. Apply it with a steady hand using a superfine brush to avoid any mess. It is also long-lasting and doesn't smudge once it has dried.

#3 Gel eyeliner

Gel eyeliner is in trend these days as it is waterproof, long-lasting, and smudge-proof. It mostly comes in a small pot and you have to apply it using a fine tip or angular brush. It is perfect for beginners and can be used to create the perfect smokey eye look. These eyeliners have a waxy consistency and can also be applied to your waterline.

#4 Pen eyeliner

Pen eyeliners are perfect for beginners and are best for girls who find it difficult to draw with brushes. You can choose a thicker or fine-tipped pen eyeliner according to your preference. These eyeliners are smudge-proof and transfer-proof as they dry much faster than liquid eyeliners. They are easy to control and can be used to create natural, cat eye or glam eye looks.

#5 Cake eyeliner

Cake eyeliners resemble eye shadow or watercolor paints at the first glance. They are not as popular for casual use but are preferred for professional purposes. They offer a matte, opaque, and long-lasting finish and can be used to draw quirky shapes or lines. Add some water to your cake eyeliner to activate the formula and transform them from solid to liquid.