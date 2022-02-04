Lifestyle

5 natural homemade lip and cheek tints

Written by Sneha Das Feb 04, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

These homemade tints will make you glow like a goddess.

We all love that blushed rosy flush on our cheeks and a soft pink natural shine on our lips. Instead of buying chemically loaded blushes and lipsticks, you can easily make a DIY lip and cheek tint at home with natural ingredients. It will make your skin look like it's glowing from inside. Let's have a look at some homemade lip and cheek tints.

#1 Beetroot tint

Beetroots get their natural pink color from betanins and these vegetables are perfect to give a natural pink flush to your cheeks and lips. Mix fresh beetroot juice or powder with some glycerine and one tablespoon of water. Transfer the mixture to a glass container and refrigerate for two-three hours. And it's ready. You can use this tint on your cheeks and lips.

#2 Hibiscus tint

If you have dry skin, then this hibiscus tint is just perfect for you. It gives the perfect red tinge to your lips and cheeks. Mix one tablespoon of water with glycerine. Add hibiscus powder, shea butter, or hibiscus essential oil to it and mix well. Then transfer the mixture to a glass jar. Refrigerate the mixture and it's ready to use.

#3 Pink rose almond oil tint

Enriched with vitamin A, this pink rose almond oil tint will keep your lips and cheeks moisturized and give a healthy pink glow. Take two tablespoons of almond oil and mix with some water. Then, add one tablespoon of pink rose powder to it and stir it well to form a slightly thick consistency. Store the mixture and your gorgeous tint is ready.

#4 Pomegranate lip tint

Pomegranate seeds impart the perfect rosy flush to your cheeks and the natural red color looks absolutely amazing on your lips. First, grind some fresh pomegranate seeds in a mixer and extract their juice. Then add a few drops of olive oil or coconut oil to it and mix well to get a thick paste. Store in a jar and use it daily.

#5 Rose tint

This rose tint hydrates your lips and adds a healthy pinkish glow to your cheeks. Add water to a bowl full of rose petals and crush them. Add lemon juice and ground the petals well. Strain the excess water, add one tablespoon of rose water to it and mix well. Steam the mixture and let it cool. Voila! Your rose tint is ready.