5 natural ways to straighten your hair

Written by Sneha Das May 29, 2022

These homemade hair packs will naturally straighten your hair without damaging it.

A sleek straight hairstyle never goes out of style and complements most of the outfits we wear. However, straightening your hair with chemical products or flat irons can lead to hair loss, scalp irritation, and weakened hair. There are various natural homemade ingredients that you can use to straighten your hair while maintaining its health. Here are five natural ways to straighten your hair.

#1 Olive oil and eggs

Packed with vitamin E and hydroxytyrosol, olive oil helps to nourish your hair and make it soft and smooth. Eggs are loaded with fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals which leave your hair straight and frizz-free. Mix two eggs with olive oil and apply it all over your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap and wait for 20 minutes before washing it off.

#2 Coconut milk and lemon juice

Coconut milk hydrates your hair and makes it naturally soft and straight. Packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, it also promotes hair growth. Lemon juice cleanses your mane and adds luster to it. Mix together coconut milk, olive oil, lemon juice, and cornstarch. Heat the mixture and let it cool. Apply it to your hair, and leave for 60 minutes before washing it off.

#3 Milk and honey

The fat and protein in milk moisturize, soften, straighten, and strengthen your hair. Honey helps to lock the moisture in your hair and makes it smooth, glossy, and frizz-free. Mix together milk and honey and apply this to your hair from the roots to the tips. Wait for two hours and then rinse it off with cool water and a mild sulfate-free shampoo.

#4 Banana and papaya

This banana and papaya hair mask will not only straighten your hair naturally but will also improve its texture and make it healthy and strong. This hair mask will also prevent dryness and dullness in your hair. Mash one ripe banana with one papaya until a smooth paste is formed. Apply it to your hair. Leave for about 45 minutes before rinsing it off.

#5 Rice flour, egg white, and fuller's earth

This hair pack made with rice flour, fuller's earth, and egg whites eliminates dirt and buildup from your scalp, cleanses your hair, and makes it straight. You can use this once a week. Mix one egg white with one cup fuller's earth and one-quarter cup rice flour. Apply it to your hair, and comb well. Wait for an hour before washing off with shampoo.