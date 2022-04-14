Lifestyle

Top 5 must-have beauty essentials for summers

Top 5 must-have beauty essentials for summers

Written by Sneha Das Apr 14, 2022, 08:01 pm 2 min read

Your skin needs extra love and care during summers.

Summers are all about light and minimal makeup with a natural glow on the face. Too much makeup can make you sweat and lead to oily and greasy skin that is definitely not attractive. Sunscreens, peachy-colored lipsticks, lightweight moisturizers, and face mists are your best friend during hot humid days. Here are five summer beauty essentials that you must carry in your purse.

#1 Sunscreen

You should not leave the house during summers without applying a thick coat of sunscreen on your face and other exposed areas of your body. Sunscreen protects you from harmful UV rays and prevents sunburns, hyperpigmentation, and premature aging. Invest in a lightweight sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Choose a formula that suits your skin type and doesn't leave a white cast.

#2 Face mists

Face mists are a must-have beauty product during the summers. They not only calm your skin and freshen you up instantly but also make your skin healthy and hydrated. Carry it in your bag and spritz it all over every time you feel tired or hot. You can mix rose water with some glycerin and jojoba oil to create your own DIY facial mist.

#3 Matte nude lipstick

Ditch those bright and peppy lipstick shades this summer and go for matte nude lip shades for a more natural and chic look. Matte formulas are light and don't smudge easily. Pick an MLBB color (My lips but better) that complements your skin color. Quality matters here, so invest in only two or three shades if you don't have the budget.

#4 Blotting sheets

No matter what your skin type is, always carry a pack of oil blotting sheets in your bag. Every time you feel oil or sweat on your face, instead of a compact powder, dab one of these. Blotting sheets absorb the sweat and excess oil without removing your makeup. You can make your own DIY blotting sheets using brown paper bags or paper towels.

#5 Dry shampoo

Summers can make your hair greasy and it's not possible or advisable to wash your mane daily. This is where dry shampoo comes into play. They absorb the excess oil from your scalp and make your hair look fresh and bouncy without the need for a hair wash. You can buy a powder-based and paraben-free dry shampoo with natural ingredients.