Planning a trip to Australia? Check out these unique hotels

Aug 24, 2022

Check out these unique hotels in Australia to have the most memorable trip of your lifetime.

Known for its striking beaches, stunning islands, fascinating flora and fauna, world-class surfing experience, and unique natural wonders, Australia is one of the world's most urbanized countries. So just in case you're planning a trip to this beautiful country and looking to stay somewhere out of the ordinary, consider yourself sorted. Check out these five unique hotels in Australia for a memorable stay.

Underground hotel Desert Cave Hotel

Located in the lunar landscape of Coober Pedy in Australia, Desert Cave Hotel is set partially underground, beneath the dusty orange surface of a desert. Established in 1988, the hotel features 50 rooms including 19 underground rooms which are dark and cool with high ceilings and rock walls. The hotel also has underground shops, an underground bar, an opal interpretive center, and a cafe.

Instagram hotel The Woolstore 1888

Known as the world's first "Instagram hotel", The Woolstore 1888 is located in Sydney. It was built in 1888 but was re-launched in 2013. Inspired by the photo-sharing app, this hotel has a selfie space in its lobby where guests can take pictures. The rooms feature exposed brick walls, ironbark beams, recycled timber work station, artwork by Australian artists, high ceilings, and bespoke furniture.

Crocodile-shaped hotel Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel

Located amidst the wilderness of Kakadu National Park in the township of Jabiru, Australia, this hotel is shaped like a crocodile. The property's interior walls and lobby feature a collection of indigenous art including paintings and didgeridoos. It also houses a central outdoor pool where you can simply unwind. Do explore Kakadu's natural attractions like Ubirr, Nourlangie, Cahills Crossing & Mamukala Wetlands when there.

Glamping experience St Jeromes - The Hotel Melbourne

Located in Melbourne's CBD district, this hotel offers you a unique and luxurious 'glamping' experience on its rooftop. For the uninitiated, 'glamping' is a combination of 'glamorous' and 'camping' where you can enjoy a camp-like setting without missing out on luxurious amenities. Its rooftop offers a 360-degree view of the city's skyline and you can even enjoy free burgers late in the night.

Astrology hotel The Ultimo Hotel

Located in central Sydney, Australia, The Ultimo Hotel is the first astrology hotel in the world. Upon arrival, you will be given suggestions on everything - from dining places to tourist spots - all based on your star signs so that you feel aligned. You can also select an astrology package like "Natal chart interpretation," "Solar writer" and "Getting to know yourself."