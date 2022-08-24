Lifestyle

5 health benefits of dates you must know about

5 health benefits of dates you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Aug 24, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Dates are healthy, naturally sweet, and offer a host of health benefits.

Grown in many tropical regions of the world, dates are super chewy and have a naturally sweet flavor. In fact, they are incredibly nutritious and rich in micronutrients like selenium, manganese, magnesium, iron, potassium, and copper. Having said that, here are five of the many health benefits that dates are known to offer. Check them out.

For the mind Improves brain health

High levels of interleukin 6 (IL-6) can cause neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease. However, as per studies, dates are extremely effective in lowering inflammatory markers like IL-6 levels, thereby reducing the risk of developing such conditions. The antioxidants present in dates help reduce inflammation including flavonoids and boost your brain health. They also help to improve your memory and learning power.

High in fibre Improves digestion

Dates are loaded with fiber and consuming them daily helps to prevent constipation. They contribute to the formation of stool that promotes regular and smooth bowel movements. According to a study, 21 people who consumed seven dates daily for 21 days experienced improved stool frequency and bowel movements. The fiber in dates also helps maintain your blood sugar levels.

Stay strong Strengthens bone health

Packed with essential micronutrients like selenium, magnesium, manganese, and copper, dates help to strengthen your bones and keep bone-related disorders at bay. Additionally, they are packed with vitamin K which helps regulate the coagulation of blood and aids in metabolizing your bones. People suffering from osteoporosis have the risk of suffering from bony fractures, however, consuming dates daily can help them improve.

Diabetes-friendly Helps control diabetes

Most diabetic patients are on insulin supplements and oral medicines for treatment. However, adding dates to the daily diet can help one heal naturally. Dates are low in glycemic index which helps reduce blood sugar and fat levels. They increase insulin production and aids in reducing the rate of glucose absorption from the intestine, reducing the risk of developing diabetes.

Lose some kilos Promotes weight loss

You can have four-five dates every morning on an empty stomach before going for your workout to stimulate your energy and promote healthy weight loss. Being loaded with fiber, dates slow down absorption in the large intestine which makes you feel full for longer and keeps you away from unhealthy snacking. They also reduce the production of short-chain fatty acids, thereby stimulating metabolism.