Lifestyle

Dukan Diet: What is it and how does it work

Dukan Diet: What is it and how does it work

Written by Lahari Basu Expert opinion by Dr Akanksha Saxena May 16, 2022, 02:06 pm 2 min read

The body is made to burn fat by limiting carbohydrates.

The Dukan diet is a high protein, low carbohydrate plan designed by Pierre Dukan, a former French doctor, and nutritionist in 2000. The diet promises to make you drop 10 pounds in one week and never gain it back! It encourages the consumption of lean protein, oat bran, and a daily walk. The theory is to make your body burn fat by limiting carbohydrates.

Context Here is what our expert says

All fad diets have risks associated with them, either due to excess of a nutrient or due to the complete absence of another.

The risks associated with the Ducan diet include life-threatening acidosis.

This is due to excess build-up of ketones in the body. It resembles the state of diabetic ketoacidosis where the symptoms are nausea, intractable vomiting, dehydration, and coma.

#1 How the plan works

Your goal weight is calculated based on your age and weight loss history, among other factors. The plan works in four phases. The time one needs to stay in each phase depends on how much weight one needs to lose to reach the goal weight. Attack phase: You start the diet by eating unlimited lean protein plus 1.5 tablespoons of oat bran per day.

#2 Other phases

Cruise phase: Consume lean protein one day, then lean protein and non-starchy vegetables the next day, plus two tablespoons of oat bran daily. Consolidation phase: Eat lean protein and vegetables, some carbohydrates and fats, one day of lean protein weekly, 2.5 tablespoons of oat bran daily. Stabilization phase: Keep following the previous phase but loosen the rules as long as your weight is stable.

#3 Is it an effective plan?

The plan focuses on lean proteins that keep you fuller for longer, helping you lose weight. The diet might be nutritionally inadequate if you are stuck in a phase for too long. If you have to lose just a few kilos fast, then it may work. If you have a chronic disease or need to lose a lot of weight, seek your doctor's advice.

#4 Not suitable for vegetarians

The diet plan may not be beneficial for vegetarians or vegans since it is based on meat. Although you can consume vegetarian and vegan alternatives of lean proteins, several ingredients and foods are not allowed as per the plan. This is perfect for those looking for a low-fat diet. If you love fruits, you'll miss them for as long as you follow the diet.