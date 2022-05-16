Lifestyle

Everything about the sunburn blush trend

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh May 16, 2022, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Achieve a natural sunkissed flushed look with this simple makeup hack. (Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Remember how lovely children in the mountains look with naturally red cheeks? Who wouldn't love a touch of pink hue on their cheeks naturally? While that can only happen through sunburn and exhaustion, technology has conceived another way for you to look appealing with sunburn without actually having to expose your skin to the harsh UV rays in the summer.

About it What is the sunburn blush trend?

Sunburn blush is a new trend going viral on TikTok that promises to give you glowing skin without any sun damage. With #SunBurnBlush trending on the video platform, let's take a quick look at how you can achieve the look with minimal effort. As per the trend, apply a blush generously across your cheeks and nose to get a flushed and glowing look.

Key things Color and formulation are the key

The color and formulation of the blush are what really matter here. Choose a blush that is highly pigmented. You do not want to go over and over again with the product. The shade should be one that closely resembles the color you would naturally get when you get sunburnt. While liquid blushes are fine, powder blushes are more buildable and won't get cakey.

Creating the look Hot to create the sunburnt look

Start with applying the blush to your nose and cheeks. The hack here is to apply the blush in the shape of a W, starting from the corner of the left cheek, moving toward the nose, and then ending at the end of the right cheek. Blend it well. You want to look just slightly burnt and completely natural.

Other Few things to keep in mind

If you want the effect to last for a longer time, use a powder blush over the same spot you already applied your cream or liquid blush. This will also make your blush appear darker. Use a smaller blush brush to get the blush in exactly the right place. In case you think you have overdone the blush, remove some with a face brush.