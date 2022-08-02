Lifestyle

5 vegan butter recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Aug 02, 2022, 03:04 pm 2 min read

These vegan butter recipes are healthy and low in calories.

Also called plant-based butter, vegan butter is a non-dairy substitute for butter that is usually made by combining water with plant-derived oils. It comes with half the saturated fat that normal butter has, and it also contains fewer calories. It has a smooth, creamy, and rich texture that when spread melts perfectly like regular butter. Here are five vegan butter recipes you must try.

Crunchy cookies Vegan butter cookies

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Cream together sugar and vegan butter in a large bowl until fluffy and light. Add salt, vanilla extract, flax, and chia seeds to the butter mixture and beat for five minutes. Add flour and mix well. Place the dough on a cookie sheet, top with candied cherries, and bake for 10-13 minutes. Let them cool and serve.

Fluffy pancakes Vegan butter pancakes

Combine together all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add lemon juice, and soy milk to a jug and let it sit to curdle. Add vegan buttermilk, soy milk, vanilla extract, and melted vegan butter to the batter and mix well. Add 1/4 cup of batter to the pan greased with vegan butter and cook well on both sides. Top with maple syrup. Enjoy!

Indian curry dish Vegan butter tofu

Add tofu pieces, cornstarch, salt, and olive oil to a ziplock bag and mix well. Arrange the tofu on a pan and bake for 25-30 minutes. Saute onion, ginger, and garlic in vegan butter. Add salt, tomato paste, coconut milk, garam masala, ground coriander, and cayenne pepper and simmer for five-10 minutes. Add tofu to the sauce, top with cilantro, and serve hot.

Buttery rice dish Garlic vegan butter rice

Saute minced garlic in vegan butter. Add salt, pepper, and uncooked white rice, stir well and cook for two minutes. Add vegetable stock, and cook again. Add chopped kale, salt, and pepper to a large bowl and drizzle olive oil on top. Let it cool. Chop the prepared kale and add over the cooked garlic rice. Let it sit and serve hot.

Luscious halwa Vegan butter halwa

Saute coarsely chopped pistachios, cashews, and almonds in vegan butter for two minutes. Add peeled and coarsely grated carrots and cook for 10 minutes. Add cardamom and almond milk and cook for 20-25 minutes. Add almond flour, mix well and cook for 10 minutes, then add sugar and cook for 10 minutes more. Add the remaining vegan butter and cook. Garnish with nuts. Enjoy!