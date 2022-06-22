Lifestyle

5 cheese dripping goodness you must try in Italy

5 cheese dripping goodness you must try in Italy

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 22, 2022, 06:26 pm 2 min read

What's your favorite Italian food? (Photo credit: Rawpixel)

If cheesy dishes turn your head every time you pass through a food joint, this is for you. As Indian cuisine is famous for the use of spices, European cuisine is famous for its variety of cheese. If you happen to be in Italy while reading this or are planning a visit soon, note down the names of these cheesy dishes you must try.

#1 Supplì

Suppli is a deep-fried snack. This is made with a ball of rice and tomato sauce. Traditionally, they were stuffed with chicken innards, mincemeat, or provatura - a kind of cheese. At present, there's a piece of mozzarella as well. It is dipped in eggs, coated with bread crumbs, and deep-fried. Breaking the croquette, you get to see the mozzarella pull apart in strings!

#2 Cacio e Pepe

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe is many Italians' comfort food. It is simple, yet rich. With the scatter of a generous portion of grated cheese and freshly ground pepper on cooked spaghetti, the combination is tossed quickly with a drizzle of hot water to moisten and amalgamate the ingredients well together. Talking of cheesy dishes, you can always add more cheese here.

#3 Risotto alla Parmigiana

This simple risotto dish's star ingredient is Parmesan cheese. Italian Carnaroli rice is slow-cooked in a broth and a generous amount of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese is added to this. Sometimes balsamic vinegar is also added to the dish for more flavor. Feel that heavenly pleasure once you dig in a mouthful of this hot risotto on a cold day.

#4 Lasagna

Lasagna is a baked dish, originally from Bologna. It is made up of several layers of fresh pasta covered in béchamel sauce, a white sauce, and the famous sauce called "ragù bolognese." Slow-cooked meat and sautéed celery, onion, carrot, and concentrated tomato go into this sauce. It is topped and also layered with a generous amount of cheese.

#5 Pizza Margherita

Talking about Italian food how can we forget pizza? The pizza Margherita is the most famous yet simplest pizza here. It resembles the colors of the national flag, with a tomato sauce base, mozzarella cheese, and basil leaves as toppings! Think of that cheese pull you get when taking out a slice of pizza from the whole. What a heavenly sight!