Universal lands Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum's comedy 'Dance Parents'

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:52 am Aug 02, 202511:52 am

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum are set to collaborate on a new family comedy titled Dance Parents, reported Deadline. The film will be produced by the duo, along with Jonathan Levine, who is also attached as director and producer. Meghan Malloy has been roped in to write the script for this project, which is currently in early development stages.