Universal lands Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum's comedy 'Dance Parents'
What's the story
Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Channing Tatum are set to collaborate on a new family comedy titled Dance Parents, reported Deadline. The film will be produced by the duo, along with Jonathan Levine, who is also attached as director and producer. Meghan Malloy has been roped in to write the script for this project, which is currently in early development stages.
Production details
Universal Pictures has secured the rights to 'Dance Parents'
After a competitive auction, Universal Pictures has secured the rights to Dance Parents. The studio will oversee the project through its SVP Production Development, Ryan Jones, and Director of Production Development Christine Sun. Theron will produce under her Secret Menu first-look deal with Universal, alongside partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix. Tatum's Free Association company will also be involved in production, with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan as producers.
Film synopsis
Plot details of the film are currently under wraps
While the plot of Dance Parents remains under wraps, the title suggests a storyline centered around young competitive dancers and their passionate parents. This film marks a reunion for Theron and Levine in the comedy genre after their collaboration on 2019's political comedy Long Shot. It's also a reunion for Tatum and Theron after their memorable dance performance at the 2013 Academy Awards.