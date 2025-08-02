'Will release everything': Trump on Epstein files redaction controversy
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that he will "release everything" related to the Jeffrey Epstein files. This comes after reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had redacted his name from documents linked to convicted sex offender and financier Epstein. The move has sparked criticism from Trump's supporters and some Republicans, who are demanding full disclosure.
Redaction controversy
FBI redacted Trump's name from Epstein files
According to Bloomberg, the FBI redacted Trump's name and other high-profile individuals from the Epstein files, citing an "unwarranted invasion of privacy." The Department of Justice (DOJ) found no evidence linking Trump to Epstein's sex trafficking case. However, privacy concerns and protections for victims have been cited as reasons for withholding additional material, a decision that has drawn criticism primarily from Trump's supporters and some Republicans.
Downplaying controversy
Trump downplays Epstein file controversy, blames Obama
Trump has tried to downplay the Epstein file controversy, calling it a "hoax" and blaming former President Barack Obama for planting his name in the documents. He also claimed he severed ties with Epstein long before the latter's 2019 arrest. Records show that Trump took at least eight flights on Epstein's private jet between 1993 and 1997, but none involved a visit to Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Release intentions
Trump wants to release 'everything' about the Epstein files
Despite the controversy, Trump has said he wants to release "everything" about the Epstein files. Trump mentioned that while he wants to release everything, he's concerned about potential harm. This statement was made in the context of discussions about the files, including a conversation between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice.
Historical ties
Trump's past comments about Epstein
Trump and Epstein were first seen together at parties in Florida and New York in the 1980s. In a 2002 interview, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy." However, he now claims to have cut ties with him long before his arrest in 2019. Despite this, the redaction of Trump's name from the Epstein files continues to fuel speculation about transparency and power dynamics in high-profile cases like this one.