'Will release everything': Trump on Epstein files redaction controversy

United States President Donald Trump has said that he will "release everything" related to the Jeffrey Epstein files. This comes after reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had redacted his name from documents linked to convicted sex offender and financier Epstein. The move has sparked criticism from Trump's supporters and some Republicans, who are demanding full disclosure.

Redaction controversy FBI redacted Trump's name from Epstein files According to Bloomberg, the FBI redacted Trump's name and other high-profile individuals from the Epstein files, citing an "unwarranted invasion of privacy." The Department of Justice (DOJ) found no evidence linking Trump to Epstein's sex trafficking case. However, privacy concerns and protections for victims have been cited as reasons for withholding additional material, a decision that has drawn criticism primarily from Trump's supporters and some Republicans.

Downplaying controversy Trump downplays Epstein file controversy, blames Obama Trump has tried to downplay the Epstein file controversy, calling it a "hoax" and blaming former President Barack Obama for planting his name in the documents. He also claimed he severed ties with Epstein long before the latter's 2019 arrest. Records show that Trump took at least eight flights on Epstein's private jet between 1993 and 1997, but none involved a visit to Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Release intentions Trump wants to release 'everything' about the Epstein files Despite the controversy, Trump has said he wants to release "everything" about the Epstein files. Trump mentioned that while he wants to release everything, he's concerned about potential harm. This statement was made in the context of discussions about the files, including a conversation between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice.