Summarize Simplifying... In short Following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a seven-day mourning period has been declared from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

During this time, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast, official events and entertainment will be cancelled, and a public holiday has been declared in Karnataka.

Singh, who served as PM from 2004 to 2014, is remembered for his significant contributions to India's economic reforms.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26

Explained: What is the 7-day mourning announced for Manmohan Singh

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:28 am Dec 27, 202410:28 am

What's the story India is observing a seven-day national mourning period after the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Dr Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night. The Union government declared a period of mourning from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown.

Rules

What does the protocol say

A seven-day mourning period has been officially declared following the demise of a former prime minister, in accordance with established protocol. The Union Home Ministry announced that the mourning period will be observed from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, inclusive of both days. As per the Flag Code of India, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed, in the event of the death of specified dignitaries.

Home Ministry's communication

National flag will be flown at half-mast on funeral day

The Home Ministry further stated that the National Flag will also be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral at all Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad. Media reports indicate that government events scheduled for Friday will be cancelled, and no official entertainment will be held during the mourning period. Additionally, the Union Cabinet is set to convene on Friday at 11 am.

Mourning measures

Congress suspends events, Karnataka declares public holiday

Separately, the Congress has also suspended all official events for the next seven days, including its Foundation Day celebrations. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said "the party flag will be flown at half mast during this period of mourning." Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared a public holiday in the state on Friday, shutting schools, colleges, government offices and banks.

Legacy and tributes

Singh's legacy and tributes from national, global leaders

Dr Singh was India's PM between 2004 and 2014 and played a crucial role in economic reforms when he was the Finance Minister between 1991 and 1996 under PM PV Narasimha Rao. He is credited with ushering in major economic liberalization with the Union Budget of 1991. Tributes have been pouring in from across the political spectrum and beyond. PM Narendra Modi called him "one of India's most distinguished leaders" and praised his efforts to improve people's lives.

International condolences

Global mourning and personal loss

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he had lost a "mentor and guide." President Droupadi Murmu noted Dr Singh's contributions to academia and administration, saying he made "critical contributions to reforming Indian economy." Former US President Barack Obama also joined global leaders in mourning Dr. Singh's passing.