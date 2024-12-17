Summarize Simplifying... In short Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has voiced concerns about the film industry's vulnerability to harmful influences, citing the need for guidance and recognition.

She believes meetings like the recent one between PM Modi and the Kapoor family can help address these issues.

On a professional note, Ranaut will be seen portraying former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her self-directed film 'Emergency', set to release on 17 January 2025.

Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi-Kapoor family meeting

'They'll dance at gangsters' parties...this is good'—Kangana on PM-Kapoors meeting

What's the story Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with the Kapoor family, calling it a major step toward bridging the gap between the government and the film industry. The Kapoors had met PM Modi to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, an event celebrating 100 years since the birth of legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor. Speaking with Agenda Aaj Tak, Ranaut stressed such interactions are important to create a deeper connection between these two spheres.

Industry insights

Ranaut highlighted the need for guidance in Bollywood

Ranaut also went on to say that the film industry is in dire need of guidance. She said, "I think our film industry definitely needs a lot of guidance. It's a soft power and I think it's very underutilized." The actor, who has been in Bollywood for two decades, further said that without proper direction, the industry can easily fall prey to various agendas, given its vulnerability.

Industry vulnerability

'They often become targets of hawala and drugs...'

Highlighting the susceptibility of industry members, Ranaut said, "You can make them (people of the film industry) do anything by giving them a little money. Dawood takes them to his parties, they often become targets of hawala and drugs." "Jihadi agenda or the Palestinian agenda, anyone can capture them...They are very vulnerable." She believes meetings like the one between PM Modi and the Kapoor family can help combat this issue by making industry members feel seen and considered.

Industry status

Ranaut's plea for recognition and respect in Bollywood

Ranaut also said she wants the film industry to be recognized as a mainstream one. "We are a part of a very big industry, but we don't get respect like other industries. We make so many films and generate so much revenue." "Coming to the fact that I don't get an audience with the Prime Minister, I have requested for one and I hope I get it soon," she said.

Career update

Ranaut's upcoming film and portrayal of Indira Gandhi

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor-turned-BJP MP will be seen in her self-directed film Emergency, where she will be playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhary in pivotal roles. It will be released on 17 January 2025. The original release date was September 6, 2024, but due to controversies, its release was postponed.