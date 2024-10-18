Summarize Simplifying... In short Alia Bhatt's latest film 'Jigra' has had a rocky first week at the box office, collecting ₹22.45cr in seven days. Despite a promising start, the film's earnings dipped significantly, with a 70% drop on Monday.

'Jigra's struggles continue; Alia starrer collects ₹22.45cr in 7 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am Oct 18, 202411:24 am

What's the story Bollywood film Jigra, helmed by Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, has earned an estimated ₹22.45cr in its first week at the box office. The film features Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. Despite a slow start in its first six days with earnings of about ₹19.85cr, the film pulled in nearly ₹1.25cr on its seventh day across all languages (early estimates).

Collection breakdown

'Jigra' saw a significant drop in collections post-opening weekend

Jigra opened with a collection of ₹4.55cr on its first day, which increased to ₹6.55cr on the second day (Saturday). However, the film's earnings dipped to ₹5.5cr on Sunday, marking a decrease of 16.03%. The following weekdays saw a further decline in collections with Monday's earnings plummeting by 70% to ₹1.65cr and Tuesday and Wednesday recording collections of ₹1.6cr and ₹1.35cr respectively.

Occupancy report

'Jigra' recorded low Hindi occupancy on Thursday

On its seventh day, Jigra saw an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.52%. The film's performance fluctuated during the day with morning shows recording a 6.21% occupancy rate, afternoon shows at 9.66%, evening shows at 8.86%, and night shows seeing a slight rise to 13.33%. Despite these numbers, the film continued to hold steady on its seventh day at the box office with an estimated collection of ₹1.25cr across all languages (early estimates).

Regional performance

'Jigra' Hindi occupancy varied across different regions

The film's Hindi occupancy on Thursday was different across regions. While Mumbai recorded an overall occupancy of 10.5%, the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a slightly lower rate of 8.75%. Pune and Bengaluru outperformed other regions with occupancies of 12.25% and 21.75% respectively, while Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur recorded similar rates of around 9-10%. Ahmedabad and Surat witnessed the lowest occupancies of 5% and 4.25% respectively.