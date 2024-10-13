Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Jigra' has been accused of inflating box office numbers, with Divya Khosla Kumar, wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, alleging empty theaters and fake collections.

What's the story After a dismal start on Friday, Alia Bhatt's latest film Jigra showed some growth on Saturday and crossed the ₹10 crore mark. The film, which also stars Vedang Raina and is directed by Vasan Bala, earned ₹4.55 crore on Friday, followed by around ₹6.50 crore on Saturday. Its total box office collection now stands at around ₹11.05 crore.

Jigra has been mired in controversy with allegations of inflated box office numbers. On Saturday, actor-director Divya Khossla Kumar, wife of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, slammed the makers for allegedly rigging the figures. She posted a picture from an alleged empty cinema hall in Mumbai and wrote, "Went to Citi Mall PVR for Jigra show. Theatre was totally empty...all theaters going empty everywhere." "#Aliabhatt me sach mein Bahut #Jigra hai.. khud hi tickets kharide aur fake collections announce kar diye."

Reacting to the allegations, producer Karan Johar took an indirect dig with a cryptic Instagram Story that read, "Silence is the best speech you will ever give to fools." Kumar retorted with a Story saying, "Truth will always offend fools opposed to it." In another Story, she added, "When you are shamelessly accustomed to stealing what rightfully belongs to others, you always seek shelter in silence. You will have no voice no spine."