What's the story Dune series director Denis Villeneuve recently attended a panel at Deadline's Contenders London with producers Mary Parent and Tanya Lapointe. Speaking at the event, Villeneuve revealed his desire to remain faithful to Frank Herbert's vision of a saga about charismatic figures and the dangers of mixing religion with politics. The trio also revealed why the love story of Chani (Zendaya) and Paul (Timothée Chalamet) is the beating heart of the series.

Parent stressed the importance of their love story in the second part, saying, "At the heart of the film is a story of young people navigating their way in this world that they've been handed." "That's something that I think Denis did a beautiful job with, the story of Paul and Chani. They're just two young people in love trying to find their way through this world."

Villeneuve agreed, saying, that the "essence" of the film contains a love story. "At the center of it would be the tragedy of a young man falling in love with a girl..." Lapointe, meanwhile, spoke about the importance of power in Dune 2. "It's about how power is exerted." "The way the Bene Gesserit are represented shows that power is not something that you exert or calculate or strategize on the short term, it is calculated over decades and centuries."

Villeneuve also referred to the film as a "cautionary tale" and cheekily teased a possible third film in the Dune franchise, saying it would be about war. He said, "In order to save his friends, (Paul) has to start a war." This reflects that the film will be set on a much bigger scale than the previous two projects. Watch the Dune series on JioCinema.