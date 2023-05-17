Entertainment

Priyanka-Anne-Zendaya attend Bulgari event together; netizens cannot keep calm

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 11:52 am 1 min read

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya attended Bulgari event together

Bulgari is one of the most known jewelry brands in the world. Ever since the company announced its global brand ambassadors, fans were eager to see them take the stage together. The dream came true as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and BLACKPINK's Lisa were spotted together at the recently concluded Bulgari event in Venice. Fans went gaga to see them together.

All four ambassadors looked chic

Chopra Jonas, Hathaway, and Zendaya were seen posing for the paparazzi together. The trio donned Bulgari necklaces, too. Chopra Jonas wore a rose-colored outfit from Miss Sohee SS23 couture collection, whereas Hathaway donned a gold-silver gown. Zendaya and Lisa wore black off-shoulder gowns. The four women come from across the world and this move by Bulgari is beneficial to tap the global market.

