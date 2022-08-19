Entertainment

'Pink Venom': BLACKPINK's comeback pre-release track, MV now out

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 19, 2022, 02:00 pm 2 min read

'Pink Venom' by BLACKPINK was released on Friday.

K-pop girl band BLACKPINK finally dropped their pre-release track titled Pink Venom on Friday. Pink Venom celebrates the band members Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa's journey as a group. With banger music, the latest track is a classic BLACKPINK number and a treat to the fans. In September, the team will release its second full-length album. Read on to learn more about it.

After making their debut in 2016, the K-pop girl group has occupied a strong position on the acclaimed Billboard charts.

Reportedly, BLACKPINK even took the second position on the Billboard 200 after the release of their debut full-length studio album—THE ALBUM.

Their track How You Like That was at the 33rd position on the Billboard Hot 100, while Ice Cream took the 13th position.

Details 'Pink Venom's video is BLACKPINK's most expensive MV

The pre-release track comes ahead of BLACKPINK's world tour Born Pink in October which will go on till June 2023. During the tour, the group will visit about 26 cities. According to the news agency Reuters, YG Entertainment, the management of BLACKPINK stated that the music video of Pink Venom is the most expensive one that the band has shot by far.

Meanwhile, the members met the press on Friday, where they revealed they have planned a lot for this comeback. "Since our album's title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could," Jennie said. Commenting on Pink Venom, she added, "Since 'pink' and 'venom' have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us."

In October 2020, BLACKPINK released THE ALBUM. The girls later focused on solo activities with Jennie debuting with her solo track in November 2019, followed by Rosé. In 2021, Lisa released her first single album after which Jisoo ventured into acting with the K-drama Snowdrop. And now, Pink Venom marks their comeback as a group, which seems to have impressed their fans or BLINKs.