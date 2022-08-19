Entertainment

'Koffee With Karan': Times when Vicky-Karan teased Sidharth about Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal took part in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7.'

The latest episode of the celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan saw the attendance of our favorite "Punjabi Munde" Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra. And obviously, stuff about their personal life came up which ultimately took over the episode. However, the highlight was when host Karan Johar and Kaushal pulled Malhotra's legs over the latter's reported relationship with actor Kiara Advani. Here's a compilation.

Video clip Johar played a clip of Kiara Advani from yet-to-be-aired episode

When the focus shifted to Malhotra, Johar brought up the subject of him dating Kiara Advani. He asked why are they keeping it a secret and not opening up about their relationship. When the Student of the Year actor was taken aback, Johar showed clips of the show's upcoming episode featuring Advani, where she admitted that she and Malhotra were "more than friends."

Details When Malhotra questioned Johar for 'troubling Advani'

After watching the video clip, Malhotra seemed rather upset. He also called out Karan Johar for bothering the Lust Stories actor. "Why did you trouble her so much? You shouldn't have done that," the actor said. Johar admitted to having pushed her too much. Besides teasing him, the host also bombarded Malhotra with prying questions about his relationship, which left Malhotra visibly uncomfortable.

Anticipation When are Advani-Malhotra tying the knot?

After making them confess about their relationship, Johar even went on to ask Malhotra about his wedding plans with Advani. Just as the question came out, Vicky Kaushal sang Rataan Lambiyan and danced to it, just as Malhotra sat on the other side, blushing. This particular clip caught the attention of fans and it started making the rounds on social media.

Segment When Advani answered Kaushal's phone call

During one of the segments, Slam Zone, the guests had to call fellow celebrities quickly. Kaushal called Advani while Malhotra was still struggling to find a network on his phone. "He has called Kiara," Johar told Malhotra. After knowing Malhotra was trying to call her too, Advani said, "I'm feeling bad, guys." Johar quickly responded: "Yeah, you're feeling bad because Sid's got no network."

History A little recap on Advani-Malhotra's rumored relationship

Advani and Malhotra's relationship rumors have been making the rounds for quite some time now. They were recently in Dubai to celebrate the birthday of the former. The Shershaah duo was also spotted at the Mumbai Airport when they came back. The couple shared photos with each other from their Dubai trip and photos clicked by some fans also surfaced on social media.