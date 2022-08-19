Entertainment

Where to watch Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 19, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

'Top Gun: Maverick' hit the theaters in May this year.

Hollywood film Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise is all set to make its digital debut. After earning more than a billion dollars worldwide, the actioner is set to arrive on BookMyShow Stream next week, on August 24 to be precise. The film will be available on the platform in English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Read on to learn about more updates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Released on May 27 this year, Top Gun: Maverick became a huge success at the box office.

The movie found its place in the list of 2022's biggest Hollywood blockbusters.

It also has a solid 8.6/10 rating on IMDb and is presently at the top of the trending list.

So, its digital arrival is a huge development, which fans have been waiting for.

Information How can fans watch the film digitally?

After its debut on the ticket booking platform BookMyShow's streaming service BookMyShow Stream, customers can either buy or rent it to watch the movie digitally. Besides Cruise, the film has a talented ensemble cast, including Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, and Monica Barbaro, to name a few. Joseph Kosinski helmed the uber-successful project.

Facts First movie of Cruise to touch the billion-dollar mark

Top Gun: Maverick is the first movie of Cruise to cross the billion-dollar mark. Before Top Gun: Maverick, his earlier film, Mission: Impossible - Fallout was his highest-grossing film, which earned $791.1M back in 2018. Top Gun: Maverick revolves around events that happen about 30 years after the original film, Top Gun. Cruise played the role of a top aviator in the American Navy.

Anticipation There could be a third installment

Meanwhile, reports on the film's third installment have already started making the rounds. Though the makers, Paramount Pictures, have not officially announced it, actor Teller revealed earlier that he has spoken to Cruise about a potential third part. "It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see," he said about the next installment.