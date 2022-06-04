Entertainment

'Top Gun: Maverick' to become Cruise's highest grosser in US

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 04, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered on May 27, continues to soar to new heights. Within days of its release, Tom Cruise's film has reportedly crossed the $200M mark. It has surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End as the most financially successful film opening on Memorial Day weekend in the US. Moreover, it is set to become Cruise's highest-grossing film in the US.

Top Gun: Maverick marked Cruise's return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

As per Reelgood's data, Top Gun (1986) was the most-streamed title in the US during May 26-June 1, thanks to the hype around its sequel.

It also topped Apple's iTunes movie charts in the US, reported Variety.

Notably, the prequel had a 57% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, whereas the sequel scored 97%.

According to Cinemablend, Top Gun: Maverick reportedly grossed an estimate of $390.6M worldwide as of Friday. Of this, $205.6M was earned solely by domestic US ticket sales. Deadline also reported the popular sequel is expected to reach $273.6M in the US on Saturday. This would make it Cruise's highest-grosser at the domestic box office.

During its first week, the film grossed $205.6M (domestic). Now, in its second week, Maverick is expected to surpass War of the Worlds ($234M) on Saturday, becoming Cruise's highest grosser at the US box office. With this, the film will also cross Cruise's other movies like Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol ($209M), Mission: Impossible II ($215M), and Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($220M), reported Deadline.

Statistics Film to also become one of Paramount's highest domestic earners

Moreover, the Cruise-starrer is quickly making its way to becoming one of Paramount's biggest domestic earners, too. It crossed the studio's Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($186M) on Wednesday and is set to overtake its Transformers: Age of Extinction ($245) this weekend. Over the next few weeks, the film is also expected to cross $700M (domestic box office), becoming Paramount's eighth film to do so.