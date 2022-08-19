Entertainment

Raju Srivastava isn't 'brain dead,' comedian's manager slams death rumors

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS after he collapsed due to a heart attack on August 10.

Indian comedy stalwart Raju Srivastava continues to be treated at AIIMS, New Delhi. The 58-year-old collapsed while working out on August 10 and has reportedly not gained consciousness ever since. However, doctors haven't declared him "brain dead" as many reports claimed, as per Srivastava's manager Maqbool's latest interview. Maqbool also urged people to be mindful of the comedian's family while circulating news about him.

Latest 'There is nothing like this. He is unconscious,' clarified manager

While speaking to News18 on Thursday, the comic's manager refuted reports claiming Srivastava was brain dead. "There is nothing like this. He is unconscious. There was swelling in his brain nerves...Doctors are treating it." Further rubbishing death rumors, Maqbool added, "At 2:00am on Wednesday, doctors informed us that he was critical but it's been 16 hours now, and doctors are working on his treatment."

Reports Earlier, it was said that Srivastava's brain wasn't working

Reports that Srivastava's condition was going south emerged earlier on Thursday. The comedian's advisor Ajit Saxena informed the media, "Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju's brain is not working, almost in dead condition." "Heart is also facing problems. We are worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what's happening," said Saxena. This led to all the hullabaloo.

Statement 'Srivastava hasn't responded to the medicines'

On Thursday evening, social media suddenly began teeming with rumors about Srivastava's demise. His friends from the industry quickly refuted them. And, Maqbool later issued a health update. He explained, "There was swelling in his brain nerves. With some medicines, he was unable to respond. Then some injections were given which caused swelling in some of his brain nerves. Doctors are treating it."

Reassurance 'Raju 'ji' is a fighter; he'll come back,' said wife

Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava, who is currently in New Delhi, has expressed hope and reassured the fans that her husband will get through this turbulent storm. Per PTI, she appealed to his well-wishers to keep her husband in their prayers, and said, "He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he'll come back to be amongst us."

Prayers Fans are praying for Srivastava's recovery

Ever since Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS, fans and celebrities have sent their best wishes and prayers his way. Singer Kailash Kher had also conducted a mahamrityunjay prayer for his friend. #RajuSrivastava is now a top Twitter trend, and fans have stormed the site praying for Srivastava. One such fan wrote, "He is an entire institution of comedy in himself; we can't lose him."

Twitter Post Comedian and Srivastava's friend Sunil Pal urged fans to pray

Career A quick glance at Srivastava's illustrious career on TV, films

Srivastava became a household name through his participation in the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and his fame further catapulted due to his beloved character Gajodhar. He further participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He has also been a part of popular films such as Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya.