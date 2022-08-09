Entertainment

BLACKPINK announce 'Born Pink' world tour; first stop Seoul

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 09, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

The tour dates for BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' world tour are out! (Photo credit: Twitter/@ygent_official)

BLACKPINK fans rejoice! The popular K-pop group announced their Born Pink world tour earlier this month and now, the dates for the tour are out as well! The global run spanning from October 15, 2022, to June 21, 2023, will see the mega girl group perform their upcoming sophomore album Born Pink which is scheduled to release in September. Here's information on the dates.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since their debut in 2016, the K-pop girl group has marked a recurring position on the Billboard charts.

According to reports, BLACKPINK made its way to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after the release of their debut full-length studio album—THE ALBUM.

Their tracks How You Like That was at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Ice Cream at No. 13.

The much-awaited tour will kick off on October 15 with stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. BLACKPINK's official Born Pink world tour website reads "and more" at the end of the list of all the dates and locations which may be an indication of additional dates to be added to their world tour. The tour will commence in Seoul on October 15.

Information US leg to have Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles shows

The second show would be on October 16 after which BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé will depart for Dallas, Texas on October 25 to kick off the US leg of their world tour. After making stops in cities like Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, the group will head to London on November 30. Auckland, New Zealand would be the last stop.

Details Their pre-release track 'Pink Venom' will release on August 19

The Born Pink tour is the third concert tour for the band after their BLACKPINK arena tour in 2018 followed by the In Your Area world tour from 2018 to 2020. BLACKPINK's last performance was their first online concert which they performed at the YG Palm Stage―2021 Blackpink: The Show. Their pre-release track Pink Venom for Born Pink album will release on August 19.