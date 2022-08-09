Entertainment

Mahesh Babu birthday special: Revisiting his 2003 blockbuster 'Okkadu'

Mahesh Babu's 'Okkadu' hit the theaters in 2003.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu turned 47 on Tuesday. Having been in the Telugu entertainment industry for over two decades, Babu has occupied a position in the hearts of his fans, which can never be replaced. Though he has given several blockbusters, the film that will remain evergreen is Okkadu (2003), co-starring Bhumika Chawla. Today, let's discuss why the Gunasekhar-directorial will be a forever favorite.

Story A run-of-the-mill kind of story with novel treatment

If one were to narrate the story of Okkadu as a one-liner, there's nothing unique about it: A hero saves the heroine from a ruthless villain. But the treatment and the characterization gave the film a unique touch, making it novel. For example, the scenes where Ajay (Babu) cleverly used strategic tactics to escape the never-ending conflicts take you to the seat's edge.

Character Babu's boy-next-door outlook made us connect with him more

What made us connect easily to the story of Okkadu was its lead character. He was an ordinary 20-something guy with no larger-than-life image. He was not fighting against any political party or corporate or powerful system. He was not the messiah of anyone. His only mission throughout the film was to help a woman escape the clutches of her stalker.

Details Film was full of surprise elements

Okkadu's strongest suit was the film's surprise elements even during the most unexpected moments. For example, one of the most crucial scenes of the film was when Ajay and Swapna (Bhumika Chawla) were cornered by Obul Reddy (Prakash Raj). To escape the situation, Ajay used Swapna as bait. The writing and Babu's acting in scenes like this made Okkadu an unforgettable watch.

Significance Special mention to Raj's performance as main antagonist

There is no other actor who could have executed the role of the antagonist in Okkadu better than Raj. Perhaps, that's why he was brought on board to play the same role in the film's Tamil version, Ghilli. Raj's energy and commanding screen presence enhanced the movie's overall viewing experience. The action entertainer has repeat value and even today, it could arrest your attention.