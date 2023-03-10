Entertainment

King and Nick Jonas's 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' out now

King and Nick Jonas's 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' out now

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 10, 2023, 12:47 pm 1 min read

'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is streaming now

Rapper King and American pop singer Nick Jonas announced their collaboration a few days back and fans have been going gaga to witness the magic. Jonas and King released a new rendition of King's super hit song Maan Meri Jaan and it is streaming on popular platforms like YouTube and Spotify. King's original song was loved by fans for its catchy tune.

Fans' reaction to the collaboration

The duo posted on Instagram and captioned, "Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) is out this Friday! Link in bio to pre-save." Fans went gaga and showered their love for their favorite stars in the comment section. Jonas's wife, actor Priyanka Chopra also shared the post on her Instagram Story and congratulated the duo on their collaboration. The rendition sounds fresh and peppy.

Twitter Post

King and Nick Jonas have released their new collaboration, “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife).”



Stream:https://t.co/YynDJx1pTf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2023