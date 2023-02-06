Entertainment

Grammy 2023: Lizzo to Harry Styles, listing best live performances

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 06, 2023

Best live performances at the 65th Grammy Awards

The 65th Grammy Awards was one of the most anticipated awards as it marked the first "normal" award ceremony post-COVID-19 pandemic. The Grammy week celebrations saw the musical stalwarts gathering together in Los Angeles. From Paul McCartney to Norah Jones, the star-studded red carpet was a delight for everyone. Let's look at the best performances from the gala night.

Hip Hop 50: Anniversary tribute by the legends

More than two dozen artists graced the prestigious Grammy stage to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop. The nostalgia-heavy long production was enthralling and exciting. The transitions were distinct yet smooth. The set included legends like LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Black Thought, and Salt-N-Pepa, among others. Busta Rhymes's rendition of Look at Me Now started trending on Twitter.

Mary J Blige

R&B legend Mary J Blige aka "Queen" of the genre had multiple nominations in the 65th edition of the coveted event. She performed the title track of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous and mesmerized the audience with her vocal range, her adeptness in the genre, and her smooth vocal acrobatic intricacies. Blige donned a diamond-studded dress and looked like her own metaphor.

Harry Styles

Not only us, but the whole world waited for the sensational Harry Styles to take over the stage. The Watermelon Sugar singer won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry's House. The chartbusting album was loved by everyone and his energetic performance swept everyone off their feet. Styles donned an eye-popping jumpsuit as he performed As It Was at the ceremony.

Arooj Aftab featuring Anoushka Shankar

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar performed their Grammy-nominated song Udhero Na which featured in Aftab's album Vulture Prince. Their performance was sublime as the two amazingly talented South Asian women weaved a magical story with their strings—sitar and vocal. Aftab won a Grammy last year and Shankar is a nine time nominee. The latter was nominated in two categories this year.

Lizzo

Lizzo is a bonafide performer and she captivates the audience like no one else. The 65th Grammys was not an exception. The R&B/pop singer transformed the arena into her church with the soulful melody of the gospel choir. The performance was riveting, to say the least. She donned a black dress and a bejeweled cross necklace and performed About Damn Time and Special.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican rapper is the new global hotcake. From being one of the most streamed artists on YouTube to the thumping numbers, he is everywhere. His performance had amazing dancers, brass players, and Puerto Rican icons like Andy Montanez and Tego Calderon. His performance got everyone in the audience to dance along, including Jack Harlow and Blige.