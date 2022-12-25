Entertainment

BTS member Jimin shares Christmas message for fans; misses Jin

Jimin interacted with fans and wished them Merry Christmas

BTS member Park Ji-min, aka Jimin, has made a rare appearance on Weverse to interact with fans and wish everyone a Merry Christmas. In the interactive session, the BTS vocalist requested his fans to post photos of their Christmas celebrations. He also wished Jin, who left for mandatory military service earlier this month. "Jimin came home" trended on social media following his rare appearance.

Why does this story matter?

K-Pop and especially BTS are the new hotcakes globally. South Korean stars have been witnessing worldwide success, and their fan-following is only increasing day by day.

Their music is peppy and entertaining, and as a whole performance package, they are all marvelous.

So, naturally, fans monitor every single movement of their favorite stars, and Jimin's appearance on Weverse started trending instantly on social media.

Jimin interacts with fans

During the interaction, a fan asked Jimin if he had any gifts for BTS ARMY to which he replied, "Please wait for the gifts." Some fans requested him to show his artwork. He responded that he would get up and get dressed and later posted a photo of a handwritten "Merry Christmas" for fans. Fans loved the candid interaction with their favorite star.

Take a look at what Jimin posted

Jimin's solo debut

Meanwhile, fans are really excited about Jimin's solo debut. He is expected to release his solo work soon, which will also reportedly feature the British band, The Arcades. The solo album is touted to be called PJM1. The Arcades also shared photos teasing the collaboration.

BTS members' military enlistment and more

BTS's Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, enlisted in the military on December 13 as part of South Korea's mandatory service. His tenure will last 18 months. The band members are supposed to finish their service by 2025. Meanwhile, Suga might not enlist in the army due to his left shoulder surgery in the past. Instead, he could be roped in as a public service worker.

Group leader RM's take on band

The schedule of the other BTS members' military enlistment isn't known yet. RM—the band's leader—recently spoke about their friendship and said, "Our members do not like tattoos that much, but we got the friendship tattoos for the first time. The number 7 is engraved on different parts of us." He also promised they would work harder and get back together as a band soon.