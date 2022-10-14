Entertainment

AMA nominations: BTS leads K-pop mentions; SEVENTEEN, TXT receive nods

BTS received nominations in two categories at the American Music Awards

BTS's unrivaled reign continues! The popular boy band has yet again achieved another milestone by bagging two nominations at the American Music Awards 2022. The two categories are Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite K-pop Artist. In 2021, they won awards in all three categories they were nominated in (Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song, and Artist of the Year).

The septet, comprising three rappers and four vocalists, was established in 2013 and has enjoyed unprecedented success both in and outside South Korea.

It's also considered the face of K-pop globally.

In 2018, BTS became the first South Korean band to debut an album at No.1 on the US Billboard chart.

In June, BTS also had the honor of meeting American President Joe Biden.

This happens to be the first time in the history of the AMAs that a special category has been created for K-pop and it has been considered a separate genre. Favorite K-pop Artist nominees, apart from BTS, are BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and TWICE. The nominations are based on "key fan interactions" including streaming, album sales, song sales, radio airplay, and tour grosses.

In the Favorite Pop Duo or Group category, BTS will battle it out with Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, and One Republic. Fans are already rooting for BTS to win the awards, and ARMY members have tweeted messages like, "Let's win this again" and "And the winner is...BTS. Nobody else comes close!" The coveted awards will be announced on November 20 (November 21 in India).

In 2017, BTS scripted history by emerging as the first Korean act to perform at the awards ceremony and they have only progressed from there. In 2018, they were felicitated with the Favorite Social Artist Award. In 2019, they won Favorite Social Artist, Pop/Rock Favorite Duo/Group, and Tour of the Year. Notably, this is the fifth time BTS has received nods at the AMAs.