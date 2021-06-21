World Music Day: Reliving good-ol' days with '90s Indie songs

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 06:45 pm

Listen to '90s indie pop on this World Music Day

We '90s and '00s kids did not have memes to entertain us, but witnessing the rise of Indie-pop songs, and listening to their melodious tunes was a great pastime. Away from the filmy rides offered by Bollywood, Indie music of the '90s peaked like never again, be it Sonu Nigam's Deewana (1999) or Euphoria's Dhoom (1998). On World Music Day, let's dive into nostalgia.

Immortal richness

When we fell in love with Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam'

One simply cannot compare Lucky Ali's voice with anyone and hence his songs carried distinct flavors, always. His track O Sanam spoke of love and yearning, with lyrics penned by Syed Aslam Noor. Ali had not only voiced the track, but composed the music too. Last year, Ali went viral after a clip of him playing this song in an informal setting was shared.

Legendary

Who can forget Alisha Chinai's 'Made in India' music video?

Alisha Chinai's Made in India from the album by the same name was so popular that it was the number one choice for Independence Day functions at schools years later. Its music video launched Milind Soman, and aren't we glad? In fact, Chinai wanted only Soman for the video, and their sizzling chemistry remains embedded in our minds till date.

Sentimental

KK's 'Yaaron' remains as the top farewell song even today

If this generation had Arijit Singh's Tera Yaar Hoon Main, we had KK crooning Yaaron. An instant hit among the student fraternity, the song spoke of friendship, love, and their everlasting bond. The nostalgic music video, focused on school life, does little to control the feels. As part of his 1999 debut album Pal, the song was composed by the legendary Lesle Lewis.

Innocence

'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' spoke of innocent fairy-tale love

Proving to be the identifying track for Falguni Pathak, Maine Payal Hai Chhankai was a sweet melodious song, accompanied by an even sweeter video. The Dandiya Queen was the best choice at painting fairy-tale love stories with her music and did a great job with this 1999 song. Also, the lead actress was not Genelia D'Souza (like IMDb says) but Sneha Chhabra Khan.