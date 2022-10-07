Entertainment

Explainer: Amidst controversy, Kanye West defends 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt

Oct 07, 2022

Kanye West has explained why he wore a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week.

Hollywood singer-rapper Kanye West raised eyebrows during his recent appearance at the Yeezy Season 9 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Monday. He had donned a long-sleeve black T-shirt that had "White Lives Matter" printed on it. On Thursday, he appeared on Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he defended his choice of clothing, offered an explanation, and called it "an obvious thing."

Background Why is 'White Lives Matter' considered a controversial slogan?

White Lives Matter is considered a hateful, controversial slogan by the Anti-Defamation League, which describes it as a "white supremacist phrase." The terrorist group Ku Klux Klan uses it, too. It's also seen as a way to downplay the Black Lives Matter campaign that has emanated in the US and slowly spread in other parts of the world in the light of racial crimes.

Quote 'I do certain things from a feeling,' clarified the singer

West explained, "Why I wrote 'White Lives Matter' on a shirt is because they do. It's the obvious thing. I do certain things from a feeling, I just channel the energy. It just feels right." "People, they're looking for an explanation, and people say, 'Well, as an artist you don't have to give an explanation,' but as a leader, you do," West added.

Motive West reportedly intended to speak for white Americans

Hollywood portal Page Six also quoted an insider who described the Coldest Winter singer's feelings. Per the publication, "[West] thinks it's a PC (political correctness) thing. He wants to give a voice to the 'other side' (the white Americans). He doesn't understand why people aren't seeing that." Previously, West had also been trolled for wearing a "Make America Great Again" cap in 2018.

Post West's act has made his father 'proud'

West also clarified his stance on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of his conversation with his father, where he asked him, "I thought that [White Lives Matter T-shirt] was so funny. What did you like about it." To which, his father responded, "That a Black Man was declaring the obvious." West wrote that this is the first time he made his father proud!

