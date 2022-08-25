Entertainment

Wait grows longer: 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam! 2' get delayed

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 25, 2022, 10:56 am 2 min read

Both 'Shazam! 2' and 'Aquaman 2' have changed their release dates.

In a big blow to DC fans, both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are running behind schedule and will no longer be released as per their original plan. While Shazam! 2 has pushed its date from December 21, 2022, to March 17, 2023, Aquaman 2 is now targeting December 25, 2023, instead of March 17, 2023 release date.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aquaman, released in 2018, was a global blockbuster, and its final gross was reportedly estimated at $1.1B worldwide.

This made the film the highest-grossing Warner-DC film, triumphing over Christopher Nolan-helmed The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08B).

On the other hand, Shazam! opened to rave reviews from critics and fans, and was reportedly the 21st most profitable film of 2019, with $74M in profit.

Safe route 'Shazam! 2' faced delay to avoid clash with 'Avatar 2'

Shazam! 2 director David F Sandberg confirmed the reason behind the delay. He tweeted, "While I'm an impatient b*stard who wants people to see it as soon as possible (the film will be fully done in just a few weeks), the move makes sense since Avatar was taking all IMAX/PLF screens. Fury of the Gods is a big movie & should be seen big!."

Reason What caused the delay behind 'Aquaman 2'?

James Wan's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, headlined by Jason Momoa, has reportedly been postponed because it needs more time in post-production, reported Deadline. "Aquaman 2 is using all new VFX techniques to help tell the story," confirmed cast member Patrick Wilson in an interview earlier, which contextualizes the change in the sequel's schedule. Moreover, the holiday release may also aid the film's revenue.

Information A quick glance at both the anticipated titles

Shazam! The Fury of the Gods is headlined by Zachary Levi, Meagan Good, Grace Caroline Currey, and Lucy Liu. Coming to Aquaman 2, in addition to Momoa, the film also stars Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren, Ben Affleck, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It has been penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who earlier wrote The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It with Wan.