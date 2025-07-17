Rajinikanth's classic 'Baashha' to re-release on July 18

Film legacy

'Baashha' set a new standard for Tamil gangster films

Baashha set a new standard for Tamil gangster films and also starred Raghuvaran, Shashi Kumar, and Devan in key roles. Its music by Deva is still popular today. The re-release aims to introduce this classic to new fans while also providing longtime fans with a nostalgic experience. Meanwhile, the movie is currently streaming on JioHotstar.