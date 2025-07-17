Rajinikanth's classic 'Baashha' to re-release on July 18
What's the story
Rajinikanth's iconic Tamil action film Baashha is returning to theaters on July 18, 2025. Originally released in 1995 and directed by Suresh Krissna, it quickly became a blockbuster and one of Tamil cinema's most acclaimed movies. The re-release will feature upgraded 4K visuals and Dolby Atmos sound for an enhanced viewing experience.
Film legacy
'Baashha' set a new standard for Tamil gangster films
Baashha set a new standard for Tamil gangster films and also starred Raghuvaran, Shashi Kumar, and Devan in key roles. Its music by Deva is still popular today. The re-release aims to introduce this classic to new fans while also providing longtime fans with a nostalgic experience. Meanwhile, the movie is currently streaming on JioHotstar.
Upcoming project
Rajinikanth also stars in 'Coolie'
Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action drama features a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Aamir Khan in a special cameo. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is set to hit theaters on August 14. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2.