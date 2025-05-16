What's the story

Reportedly, the upcoming Telugu film Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, has been sold to a leading OTT platform for a mind-boggling ₹50cr.

Apparently, the deal marks one of the most expensive digital rights sales in Tollywood of late.

First reported by Deccan Chronicle, the amount will be received by the producers upfront from the sale of OTT rights, making it one of the most lucrative deals for a recent Telugu film.