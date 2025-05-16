Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' OTT rights sold for whopping ₹50 crore
What's the story
Reportedly, the upcoming Telugu film Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, has been sold to a leading OTT platform for a mind-boggling ₹50cr.
Apparently, the deal marks one of the most expensive digital rights sales in Tollywood of late.
First reported by Deccan Chronicle, the amount will be received by the producers upfront from the sale of OTT rights, making it one of the most lucrative deals for a recent Telugu film.
Production details
'Kuberaa' features a star-studded cast and ambitious budget
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features an ensemble star cast of Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Mandanna. Set in Mumbai, the film tells an interesting rags-to-riches story.
Reportedly made on a budget of ₹120cr, it is one of the costliest projects of Dhanush's career.
The producers are betting on the pan-India cast to pull audiences from different parts of the country.
High expectations
'Kuberaa' is expected to strengthen Dhanush's position in Tollywood
Kuberaa is expected to solidify Dhanush's standing in Tollywood and perhaps open him up to more hold in Tamil cinema.
The movie's emotional weight and mass appeal are expected to click with audiences across territories.
Kuberaa's official release date is yet to be confirmed, but there's a lot of buzz around the film, with both trade analysts and movie buffs awaiting its release.