When Dhanush denied dating Aishwaryaa; thanked media for their marriage

By Tanvi Gupta 05:23 pm Nov 28, 202405:23 pm

What's the story Tamil actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially parted ways after 20 years of marriage, the Chennai Family Welfare Court confirmed. The court's decision came after the couple told it that reconciliation wasn't an option for them. Amid this development, a past statement from Dhanush has resurfaced where he clarified that his relationship with Aishwaryaa wasn't premarital dating but media speculation about their alleged affair.

Past clarification

Dhanush denied love marriage rumors in 2004

On November 1, 2004, Dhanush called a press conference to announce his marriage to Aishwaryaa. At the event, he vehemently denied rumors of a love marriage. He admitted to knowing Aishwaryaa as his elder sister's friend but said it was media reports that linked them romantically. "So, I have to thank the media for my marriage with Aishwaryaa. I reiterate that ours is not a love marriage," he had said back then.

Relationship details

Dhanush addressed age difference and separation announcement

Dhanush, who is two years younger than Rajinikanth's daughter, had also spoken about their age difference at the 2004 press conference. He had said the age factor didn't affect him at all. Fast forward to January 17, 2022, the couple announced their separation after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other." They called their journey one of growth, understanding, adjustment, and adaptation but decided to part ways.

Family dynamics

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's post-divorce life

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are parents to two sons, Lingaa and Yatra. Despite their separation, the two have been spotted spending time together with their kids. Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa's father is yet to comment on his daughter's divorce. The couple has kept a low profile since announcing their separation earlier this year, however, they remain busy with their careers. While Aishwaryaa returned to directing this year with Lal Salaam, Dhanush was last seen in Raayan and has several projects lined up.