'Made in Heaven's Arjun Mathur marries girlfriend in intimate ceremony

By Tanvi Gupta 10:52 am Oct 11, 202410:52 am

What's the story Arjun Mathur, best known for his role in Made in Heaven, has reportedly tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal. The news came to light after a photo of the couple, dressed in traditional wedding attire, began making rounds on social media. In the viral image, they are seen seated together at a mandap decorated with marigold flowers. The picture was first posted on Reddit with the caption: "Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven got married."

Fan reactions

Fans praised Mathur and Tejpal's simple wedding ceremony

Fans of Mathur have been rejoicing over the news. Many have praised the simplicity of the couple's wedding ceremony. One fan wrote, "Lovely pic! He knows that beauty lies in simplicity after planning extravagant weddings on the show." Another wrote, "Aww so happy for him. He's so good in Made in Heaven. There's so much vulnerability in the way he emotes." Another fan joked, "I thought he was gay," referencing his character on the show.

Professional life

Tejpal's career as a production designer and relationship with Mathur

Tejpal, the daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal, is a production designer who has worked on films like The White Tiger, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raman Raghav 2.0, and Irrfan Khan-led Karwaan. She had previously worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi before making the switch to production design. Notably, Mathur revealed his relationship with Tejpal in 2020, and the couple has remained strong ever since.

Past relationships

Mathur was previously married to Simrit Malhi

Mathur was previously married to Simrit Malhi. They tied the knot in 2010 and divorced two years later. A decade after the split, the actor confirmed his relationship with Tejpal. Work-wise, MIH aside, the actor has also appeared in films like My Name Is Khan, Luck By Chance, The Accidental Prime Minister﻿, and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. Despite his successful acting career, Mathur has often expressed a desire to keep his personal life private.