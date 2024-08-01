In short Simplifying... In short Hollywood A-listers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly preparing to announce their divorce, following signs of separation like Affleck's recent move and their individual summer plans.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck sign divorce papers, to announce soon: Report

What's the story Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly finalized their divorce papers. The couple has been living separately for several months amid growing public speculation about their marital issues. Despite the completion of the paperwork, it has not yet been filed. A source told Daily Mail, "They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them."

Affleck's actions indicate preparations for split

Recent actions by Affleck, such as purchasing a new home in Los Angeles and missing both Lopez's birthday and their second wedding anniversary, have been interpreted by friends of Lopez as a "stab to the heart." Despite this, insiders assert that Affleck has been actively preparing for the split. The couple is reportedly planning a strategic timing for their public announcement about the divorce.

Couple plans cordial demeanor post-divorce announcement

Once the divorce is officially confirmed, insiders claim that the Hollywood A-listers will maintain a cordial demeanor. A source stated, "At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't." "Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."

Affleck's move and separate summers signaled separation

Affleck moved out of their shared mansion into a separate home in Brentwood a month ago, signaling his intentions toward separation. Last spotted together on May 30, they spent their summers apart with Lopez touring Europe and New York while Affleck spent it with kids in LA. They got married on July 16, 2022. This is Lopez's fourth, while Affleck's second marriage.