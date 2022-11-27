Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez announces new album 'This Is Me… Now'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 27, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Jennifer Lopez has announced her new album, 'This Is Me...Now', marking 20 years of her third album 'This Is Me...Then' (Photo Credit: Flickr/Justin DeGuzman)

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez has announced her new album, This Is Me...Now. Taking to Instagram, JLo recently posted an exciting update and gave a glimpse of her new album with a special video. With this album, the 53-year-old will be releasing a total of 13 songs, including To Be Yours, Mad In Love, Can't Get Enough, Dear Ben pt. ll, and Midnight Trip to Vegas.

More on ‘This Is Me... Now’

Lopez's third album, This Is Me... Then released in 2002, is considered to be one of her most celebrated works. Now, 20 years later, the new album will pave the way for a new era for Lopez, said a press release. The album reportedly includes songs that reflect on the trials of her past, a celebration of love, her valuable truths, and confessional songs.

Marking 20 years of her third album

The title of her new album suggests that it is connected with her 2002 album but has been tweaked a little. Lopez, on social media, mentioned that the 2022 album marks 20 years of her third album. In fact, fans also took notice that Lopez's name in her Facebook picture has been written in the same font as that of the 2002 album.

JLo deletes all Instagram posts

Days before her new album's announcement, Lopez deleted all her posts on Instagram, leaving all her fans and followers in shock. She had also changed her display picture to a black circle which was later changed to the new album's cover photo. Many on Instagram earlier also wondered if JLo's idea of deleting posts was a publicity stunt for the big album announcement.

On the personal front

After announcing their engagement in April this year, Lopez and actor Ben Affleck got married in July. They again said "I do" to each other in August. Interestingly, when Lopez was working on her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then, she was engaged to Affleck. However, they broke up in 2004, only to rekindle their romance a couple of years ago.