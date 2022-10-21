Entertainment

Birthday special: 5 facts about Kim Kardashian you wouldn't believe

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 21, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her 42nd birthday on Friday. Happy birthday!

Reality television star, fashion diva, and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian turned 42 on Friday. The socialite stays in the news regularly, thanks to her long-running show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, her business investments, and her public appearances. She is also known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and not shying away from embracing her true self. Let's revisit some lesser-known facts about her.

#1 Reality star bought multiple strollers for daughter North West

Like the entire Kardashian family, even their kids and toddlers remain in the spotlight all the time! One such kid is North, Kardashian's daughter with ex-husband Kanye West (Ye). Reports state that when Kardashian was pregnant with North West, she purchased multiple strollers "because she wanted to ensure that it matched the baby's skin tone." North was born on June 15, 2013.

#2 'The worst thing on the planet is wrong foundation color'

While the jury is out on what defines perfect makeup and how light or dark it must be, Kardashian has her thoughts absolutely clear. She had once said, "I hate it when women wear the wrong foundation color. It might be the worst thing on the planet when they wear their makeup too light." We wonder what makeup artists have to say about this.

#3 She doesn't like wearing flats except when on a treadmill

A true fashion icon and paparazzi's forever-favorite, Kardashian is spotted at several events making a statement with her suave sartorial choices and fashionable, expensive footwear. During an old interview, she had expressed her preference for heels and said that the only time she likes to wear flats is when she is running on a treadmill. That explains why we see her everywhere in stilettos!

#4 Kardashian and West welcomed guests at their wedding quite innovatively

While they have may split now, both West and Kardashian were always known as a couple who did everything innovatively and differently from the usual, standard norms. A profound example of this occurred at their wedding, when, instead of traditional and customary card settings, they actually had the names of all their 150 guests engraved into a marble table. Now that's some creativity.

#5 Did you know she has actually been married thrice?

While most people are aware of her two marriages—to Kris Humphries and West—selected people are aware that she has actually been married thrice. In 2000, when she was 19, she reportedly eloped to Las Vegas to take the vows with music producer Damon Thomas, who is 10 years her senior. They eventually decided to part ways and Thomas filed for divorce in 2003.