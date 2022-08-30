Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' gets new trailer

Daniel Radcliffe's 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' gets new trailer

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 30, 2022, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al.' (Photo credit: IMDb)

Harry Potter, who? Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe will ditch his wizard boy image to transform into "Weird Al" Yankovic in his upcoming film. The 33-year-old British actor will take us on a journey to explore how Yankovic found his song parody-making career and his romantic relations. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will debut on the Roku channel on November 4. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Context Why does this story matter?

Five-time Grammy-winning musician Yankovic is popular for his humorous hit songs like Eat It and Amish Paradise among others.

The upcoming biopic will narrate the musician's rise to fame owing to his early hits and also tap into his love affairs with famous celebrities.

The biopic will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival first on September 8 before landing on Roku.

Trailer Trailer shows how Yankovic was inspired to write parodies, more

"All I wanted was to make up new words to a song that already exists," Radcliffe's version of the singer is heard saying in the trailer. He then has his light bulb moment and gets inspired to sing My Bologna—a parody of the song My Sharona by The Knack. We also see actor Evan Rachel Wood appear as a flirty Madonna.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

🪗 OFFICIAL TRAILER 🪗



Discover the untold true story of the icon who changed music… literally. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory is streaming free 11/4 on @TheRokuChannel.pic.twitter.com/GaujT18Bs8 — Roku (@Roku) August 29, 2022

Quote Radcliffe's role will be remembered for generations, said Yankovic

"I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film," Yankovic had said earlier. Further talking about the Harry Potter star's acting chops he said, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for." The actor was last seen in the film The Lost City alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Cast All about film's cast, crew, other details

In addition to Radcliffe and Wood, the biopic will also star actors Rainn Wilson, Will Forte, Thomas Lennon, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson in pivotal roles. The screenplay is penned by Yankovic along with Eric Appel who will be directing and executive producing the film. Funny or Die and Tango will produce the flick that went on floors in Los Angeles in early February.