'Top Gun: Maverick' completes 100 days at Indian box office!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 03, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

'Top Gun: Maverick' completed 100 days in Indian theaters! (Photo credit: Twitter/@PrimeVideo)

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire! Top Gun: Maverick continues to see clear skies ahead across the Indian and international markets. The film has achieved yet another feat after it reportedly breached the 100-day mark at the Indian box office on Friday. Irrespective of spending 100 days at the box office, the film's screenings are witnessing an impressive number of viewers. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Top Gun: Maverick—the sequel to the Tom Cruise-led 1986 superhit film Top Gun was released across theaters on May 27.

The sequel was released 36 years after the first installment and opened to positive responses from critics and audiences.

Additionally, the Joseph Kosinski directorial was made on a budget of $170M and also marked Cruise's return to films after Mission: Impossible—Fallout (2018).

Performance Film outperformed previous week's performance in its 14th week

As per reports, the aviation flick has earned more than Rs. 48cr so far in total and has collected at similar levels in the past four weeks in India. It reportedly grossed Rs. 36.40L during its 14th week at the Indian box office with just about 38 screens. Week 14's business was reportedly 22% better than how the film performed in its 13th week!

Shows 'Top Gun: Maverick' could see increase in screens next week

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that the film's shows could increase in the coming week. The source was quoted saying, "Come Sunday or Monday, Top Gun: Maverick's shows could increase, and it'll even be played on the biggest screen of the multiplex, while shows of the big Hindi films would be reduced or shifted to 100 or 200 seater screens."

Information Other films that crossed the 100-day mark in India

Apart from Top Gun: Maverick, some other Hollywood and Hindi language films have crossed the 100-day mark before, too. Previously, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh ran in theaters for 102 days. Tamil movie Ayogya had completed an impressive run of 125 days! Additionally, Disney's The Jungle Book also successfully crossed the 100-day mark in India.