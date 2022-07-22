Entertainment

'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy's film gets explosive poster; teaser details out

'Oppenheimer': Cillian Murphy's film gets explosive poster; teaser details out

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 22, 2022, 02:30 pm 2 min read

Cillian Murphy leads biopic on J Robert Oppenheimer. (Photo credit: Twitter/@OppenheimerFilm)

After bagging roles in films like Inception, Dunkirk, and The Dark Knight, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will be leading legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next—Oppenheimer. The official teaser of the film has been reportedly attached to Jordan Peele's Nope and it is currently getting screened exclusively in theaters. Moreover, the makers also revealed the explosive (quite literally) poster for the upcoming film.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan is known to have a liking for long-term promotion.

We say this because he had a similar theatrical-only release for the teaser of Tenet which was attached to Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw's screenings.

Notably, the first Tenet teaser was never made available online so the filmmaker might follow suit as far as the Oppenheimer teaser is concerned.

Official release Poster hinted at destructive period during World War II

In the upcoming biopic, Murphy will essay the role of J Robert Oppenheimer aka the "father of the atomic bomb" who fronted the Manhattan Project in the midst of the devastating World War II. On Thursday, the makers released a poster that showed a silhouette of a man, which we assume to be Murphy/Oppenheimer, as he walks through a cloud of smoke and fire.

Twitter Post Get a full look at the poster here

Teaser 'The world changes forever'

A report published by Variety gave us an insight into the teaser. Emily Blunt (Katherine) opens the teaser by saying, "The world is changing, reforming. This is your moment." In classic Nolan fashion, a timer appears on screen: "11 months, 24 days, 15 hours, 29 minutes." As the countdown ends, the tagline: "the world changes forever" is displayed before the screen fades to black.

Oppenheimer is based on a book—American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer—which was written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin. It co-stars Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek in prominent roles. As per Forbes, Oppenheimer is budgeted at $100M approximately with the leads earning $4-5M plus theatrical proceedings. Oppenheimer will release on July 21, 2023.