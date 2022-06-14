Entertainment

Social media hate unfair, but don't blame jury: Amber Heard

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 14, 2022, 05:53 pm 2 min read

Amber Heard opened up about the trial against her former husband Johnny Depp in first major interview after the verdict.

Hollywood actor Amber Heard addressed the media for the first time after the defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp came to an end. She said the "hate and vitriol" she underwent on social media during the trial wasn't "fair." The 36-year-old, however, insisted she doesn't blame the jury for taking Depp's side. The legal tussle went on for over six weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

To recall, the trial was live-streamed to millions of social media users.

It featured lurid, graphic, and highly intimate details about the celebrities' private lives.

This resulted in Heard being targeted by umpteen internet users.

In her first major interview after the verdict, she opened up to NBC about how it made her feel to be in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Quote 'Even if I'm lying, couldn't say there's been fair representation'

"I don't presume the average person should know those things," Heard told NBC. "And so I don't take it personally." "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation."

Details Heard's lawyers accused Depp's team of 'demonizing' her

"How could they make a judgment, how could they not come to that conclusion?" Heard posed when the interviewer mentioned the jury thought she was lying. "I don't blame them. I actually understand he's a beloved character...people feel they know him. He's a fantastic actor." Shortly after the verdict, Heard's lawyers accused Depp's legal team of "demonizing" her, adding Heard wanted to challenge it.

History A quick recap of what happened in the case

Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" without mentioning his name. After the trial, a US jury declared that her domestic abuse claim was defamatory. The jury awarded Depp more than $10M (over Rs. 78cr) in damages for defamation. And Heard, who counter-sued Depp was awarded $2M (more than Rs. 15cr).