Entertainment

'Emergency': Anupam Kher's first look as Jayaprakash Narayan revealed!

'Emergency': Anupam Kher's first look as Jayaprakash Narayan revealed!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 22, 2022, 01:20 pm 2 min read

Anupam Kher revealed his first look as Jayaprakash Narayan from 'Emergency.'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is no stranger when it comes to political flicks. Kher delivered a memorable performance in The Accidental Prime Minister and now he's back with another one! This time around, the actor will be essaying the role of political leader and independent activist Jayaprakash Narayan aka JP. On Friday (July 22) the actor revealed his first look from the film Emergency.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bollywood actor/director Kangana Ranaut is at the helm of the upcoming political drama flick.

Ranaut had previously released a first look teaser on July 14 in which she bore a striking resemblance to former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Prior to this project, the National Award-winning actor had helmed the film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019 and starred in the titular role.

First look Kher revealed first look as JP from his 527th film

Kher took to his official social media handles to share his first look as Narayan who was known to be a significant opponent of Gandhi during the 1970s. He wrote about how happy he was to portray Narayan, "a rebel in the truest sense of the word," in his 527th film. To note, JP led the mid-1970s opposition against Gandhi which caused a revolution.

Twitter Post Check out Kher's first look

BIG: Happy and proud to essay the role of the man who questioned fearlessly, a rebel in the truest sense of the word, #JayaPrakashNarayan in #KanganaRanaut starrer and directorial next #Emergency. My 527th! Jai Ho! 👍😬🇮🇳 #JP #Loknayak pic.twitter.com/V0FDCA86UP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 22, 2022

Character Kher fit 'perfectly' with his 'stature, acting skills, overall persona'

During a recent interview, the Dhaakad actor stated that she wanted someone "who had the personality and caliber to match up to that larger-than-life persona of "Lok Neta," JP Narayan." "Anupam ji with his stature, his acting skills, [and] his overall persona fit into the role perfectly. I am privileged and humbled that he chose my script," she added.

Quote Here's what Kher had to say about his role

Kher also spoke about his role and said, "Even though I did my own research, Kangana made my job easy by providing me with her interpretation and the homework that she had done. That's why it was easy to step into the shoes of JP Narayan." The period drama will shed light on the Emergency declared in India from 1975 to 1977.