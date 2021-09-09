Javed Akhtar's defamation case filed against Kangana Ranaut will stay

Kangana Ranaut received a major legal setback today

Kangana Ranaut, whose film Thalaivii will hit the theaters tomorrow, received a major legal setback today. The Bombay High Court refused to entertain her plea that requested the defamation case slapped against her by Javed Akhtar be quashed. To note, the veteran lyricist filed the case against the actress back in November last year for making defamatory comments about him in a TV interview.

Ranaut ordered to appear in person during next hearing

The court also asked Ranaut to appear in person in front of the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on September 14. If she fails to do so, a warrant will be issued against her, it added. Ranaut's plea, which stands canceled now, was filed to challenge the Metropolitan Magistrate's order to start criminal defamation proceedings in the case. The actress was represented by lawyer Rizwan Siddique.

Akhtar's witnesses were not examined under oath, said Ranaut's lawyer

Defending her, Siddique had said, the Magistrate had "mechanically ordered the inquiry against her under section 202(1) of the CrPC without assigning reasons." He added that Akhtar's witnesses were not examined under oath. On the other hand, Jay Bharadwaj, Akhtar's lawyer, while asking the court to dismiss Ranaut's plea, said, "The magistrate had applied his mind to direct an inquiry after examining Akhtar's complaint."

How did the fight between Ranaut and Akhtar start

The 76-year-old writer filed the case against Ranaut after she claimed in an interview on Republic TV he had asked her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan "because they will put you in jail. They have found all the clues, all the evidence. They know the case is in completely in their hands." She also accused Akhtar and his likes of pretending to be "atheists."

Ranaut was speaking in context of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old had said under the garb of atheism, Akhtar and others—referred to as "coterie"—keep an eye out for pro-Islam people, in order to promote them. Miffed, the senior screenwriter slapped the case against her for such "baseless comments." Ranaut was speaking in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which was being investigated by a lot of media channels, including Republic TV.