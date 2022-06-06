Politics

India heading towards civil war: Lalu hits out at BJP

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 06, 2022

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the ruling BJP on Sunday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and said that it was working in such a way that the country was "heading towards a civil war." Addressing the 'Sampoorna Kranti Diwas' virtually, Yadav also called upon the people to unite against inflation and unemployment.

Yadav also shared a video message on Twitter to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on Sunday. He recalled how under Jayaprakash Narayan's leadership 48 years ago, they as students had fought against the dictatorship and now they were fighting in the present as well. "We are born to fight against inequality and totalitarian system," he wrote in the post.

सिंहासन खाली करो कि जनता आती है!



सम्पूर्ण क्रांति दिवस पर लोकनायक जयप्रकाश जी को शत् शत् नमन। 48 वर्ष पूर्व उनके नेतृत्व में छात्र नेता के तौर पर हमने तानाशाही के खिलाफ लड़ाई लड़ी और अब वर्तमान में भी लड़ रहे है। हम पैदा ही असमानता एवं अधिनायकवादी तंत्र के खिलाफ लड़ने को हुए है। pic.twitter.com/Br1i7dGFWy — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) June 5, 2022

In April, Yadav was granted bail in the Rs. 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal in the Doranda Treasury case related to the fodder scam. He was sentenced to 14 years in jail. He was given bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues. He had to deposit Rs. 1 lakh surety amount and Rs. 10 lakh as a fine for the same.

Yadav was found guilty in four other fodder scam-related cases earlier. He was convicted in the first such case related to the Chaibasa Treasury in 2013, and in the second, Deoghar Treasury case in 2017. Later, in January 2018, he was found guilty in another Chaibasa Treasury case. In the fourth case, concerning Dumka Treasury, Yadav was convicted in March 2018.

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) slapped fresh corruption charges against Yadav and his family members. It alleged that they got land and houses as bribes in exchange for posts in the railways. His wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, and daughter, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, besides other members have been named in the case.