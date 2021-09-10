Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' gets leaked online on day of release

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Sep 10, 2021, 07:08 pm

Piracy has found its next prey in 'Thalaivii'

With a rise in OTT releases in the past year, experts had opined that piracy will only rise as digital platforms lack encryption, which protected the film's signal from being abused in the halls. However, the malpractice is not sparing theatrical releases either. Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated biographical drama Thalaivii, which got released today, has become the latest prey to piracy. Here's more.

Movie is now available for free download from various sites

As per reports, the Vijay directorial has been released in its entirety on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and Telegram groups today itself, on the very day of its theatrical release. Apparently notorious site Tamilrockers was responsible for the leak. While no official confirmation or reaction has come from the makers, if true, the situation will deeply affect the ticket sales of Thalaivii.

'Thalaivii' has released in halls nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu

After multiple delays and its fair share of controversies, Ranaut's period project was released in cinema halls across the country on September 10. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh, Thalaivii saw release in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Earlier, multiplex owners had refused to screen it citing a short window between the theatrical release and OTT premiere.

Now it's coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime after four weeks

Thalaivii was scheduled to get Netflix and Amazon Prime Video premiere in two-four weeks, which had angered organizations like PVR, INOX. Ranaut had taken to social media to request multiplex owners to cooperate and days later, producers had assured the movie will go ahead with its previous theatrical release date. Apparently, they agreed to push OTT premiere dates of all versions to four weeks.

Producers deal with pirates strictly; punishment awaits 'Thalaivii' leakers too

Meanwhile, critics and viewers are liking Thalaivii. As per IMDb, the biopic of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa boasts of a 7/10 rating. The piracy menace has long affected movie sales, but producers are strongly dealing with it, in recent days. Studios like ZEE (Radhe's leak) and Mythri Movie Makers (Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Pushpa's promotional clips) lodged complaints with the cyber cell, leading to arrests.