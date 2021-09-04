Kangana levels bullying allegations as multiplexes refuse to screen 'Thalaivii'

Kangana Ranaut is calling out multiplexes for not screening 'Thalaivii'

Producers of Kangana Ranaut's next, Thalaivii, had taken a brave step by deciding to release the movie in theaters first. Still, big multiplex chain owners like PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd have refused to screen the biographical venture citing the short window between the theatrical release and OTT premiere. Now, Ranaut has reacted to the news, alleging gender bias and harassment. Here's more.

Move 'unfair,' 'cruel' in these 'testing times': Ranaut

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Manikarnika actress wrote multiplex owners should support her producers' decision to have a big-screen release first. Describing their refusal as "bullying" and "harassment," Ranaut said the call to not release their film was "unfair" and "cruel" in "these testing times when major territories like Maharashtra are also shut." She gave a call to "help each other."

She alleged multiplexes had different rules for male-led films

The Padma Shri awardee also alleged multiplexes had different rules when it comes to "big heroes." She claimed these chains had screened Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai when it was simultaneously released in the halls and on ZEEPLEX/ZEE5. South Indian film superstar Vijay-starrer Master was also released when there was a two-week gap between the release date and OTT premiere, Ranaut mentioned.

System makes sure no woman rises; complains lack of female-superstars

Tagging PVR and INOX in her Instagram Story, the Panga actress penned, "The system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don't we have women superstars bringing audiences to theater on her own like men do (sic)." Later, she posted an IGTV video, where she requested the top brands to cooperate in saving the suffering theater industry.

Multiplexes aren't on-board although Tamil, Telugu versions have four-week window

To note, multiplexes have refused to screen the Hindi version of Thalaivii as it comes to Netflix within two weeks of its release. PVR and INOX were apparently demanding a four-week window. Ranaut is now claiming that the multiplex owners have refused to screen even the Telugu and Tamil versions, which actually premiere on Amazon Prime Video four weeks after the theatrical release.

Meanwhile, Ranaut visited Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai today

Meanwhile, the Vijay directorial is inching toward worldwide release on September 10. Kickstarting promotions, Ranaut was seen visiting late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai today to pay her respects. Ranaut plays Jayalalithaa in the Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh-backed venture.

