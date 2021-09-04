Jodie Comer joins Joaquin Phoenix in Ridley Scott's next, 'Kitbag'

Jodie Comer is now officially starring in Ridley Scott's next historical project

Actress Jodie Comer will once again collaborate with filmmaker Ridley Scott. As per reports, Comer has confirmed that she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Napoleon Bonaparte in the historical drama Kitbag. The drama will reportedly focus on Bonaparte and Empress Josephine's (Comer) marriage and it is due to shoot "closer to the new year." Comer is currently busy with Scott's The Last Duel promotions.

Details

Jumped at the chance to work with Ridley again: Comer

The Killing Eve actress confirmed the collaboration news to Variety during a promotional interview for The Last Duel. "I just jumped at the chance to work with Ridley and his team again and the idea of working with Joaquin, who's someone who I hugely admire," said the Emmy Award-winning actress. She is yet to start preparing for her role though.

Other projects

Comer is currently wrapping up 'Killing Eve' S04

While her 14th-century drama about France's last sanctioned judicial duel is set to drop in the United States in October, Comer has the fourth and final season of Killing Eve to complete now. In fact, she's wrapping up the shoot with co-star Sandra Oh. Playing the role of psychopath assassin Villanelle, Comer earned great acclaim for her performance in the British spy-thriller TV series.

Venice Film Festival

Matt Damon-led historical drama to premiere at Venice Film Festival

On the other hand, The Last Duel will have its premiere at the Venice Film Festival this month. The historical drama that accounts for the fight for justice against sexual assault in Middle Age France will also mark the 28-year-old actress's debut at the 78th edition of the popular film gala. "The fact that I'm going to be there feels so surreal," she said.

Information

'Kitbag' will also see the reunion of Phoenix-Scott after 'Gladiator'

Tracing back, Deadline had first revealed in March that The Martian director was thinking of Comer as Josephine in Kitbag. Backed by Apple Studios, Scott will likely begin the production of the epic once he finishes the crime thriller House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga. Notably, this film marks Scott's reunion with his Gladiator star Phoenix. Comer was last seen in Free Guy.